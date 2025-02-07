Anthropic revealed OpenAI co-founder and well-known AI researcher John Schulman left his role at the start-up after around six months.

Schulman spent nine years at OpenAI and helped the company develop its ChatGPT model before leaving in August 2024 to join Anthropic.

An Anthropic representative told Mobile World Live the company is sad to see Schulman go, “but fully support his decision to pursue new opportunities and wish him all the very best”.

When he announced the switch, Schulman stated he wanted to deepen his “focus on AI alignment and to start a new chapter of my career where I can return to hands-on technical work”.

“I’ve decided to pursue this goal at Anthropic, where I believe I can gain new perspectives and do research alongside people deeply engaged with the topics I’m most interested in.”

Last month Google made an additional investment of more than $1 billion in Anthropic, as the tech giant looks to better compete against OpenAI.

Anthropic launched AI assistant Claude in 2023 to compete with ChatGPT.