SoftBank Group reached a deal to lead the financing of up to $40 billion in a for-profit OpenAI subsidiary, with the Japanese company to invest $30 billion.

In a statement, SoftBank noted it plans to syndicate $10 billion to co-investors, with that investment to be paid in mid-April. The remaining $30 billion is expected to be completed in December.

The company added it made the follow-up investment to support OpenAI’s growth and capture the benefits of growth in SoftBank’s net asset value.

To receive the full investment, OpenAI is required to restructure into an independent for-profit company by the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposed funding values the company behind ChatGPT at $300 billion, the newspaper noted.

SoftBank stated it positioned OpenAI as its most important partner and invested $2.2 billion in total through the SoftBank Vision Fund 2 since September 2024.

Together with OpenAI and Oracle, SoftBank unveiled the ambitious $500 billion Stargate AI joint venture in January.