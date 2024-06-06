Oppo committed to incorporating generative AI (genAI) across its entire smartphone line-up, setting the target to bring the technology to 50 million users by the end of the year.

The China-based vendor unveiled plans to expands the reach of genAI features from its flagship models to its most affordable series.

In an online presentation, Billy Zhang, president of overseas marketing, sales and service (pictured), said the company aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone.

“For the first time in the industry, Oppo is bringing generative AI to all product lines.”

In a statement, Oppo explained it is working with Google, Microsoft, MediaTek and other partners to deliver enhanced AI features to all handsets in addition to developing its own capabilities.

Oppo GM of AI products Nicole Zhang suggested the transition to AI phones would be a long-term evolution which “continuously transforms the mobile experience”.

AI functions are becoming vital selling points for smartphones across all segments: Counterpoint Research data showed genAI-capable models contributed 6 per cent to overall global sales in Q1, compared with 1.3 per cent in Q4 2023.

Oppo cited an IDC forecast that global shipments of AI-powered handsets in the sub-$1,000 segment to would rise 250 per cent this year to 35 million units.

Apple is reportedly nearing a deal to employ OpenAI’s ChatGPT genAI features in its forthcoming iOS 18, while rival Samsung uses Google’s Gemini to power AI features in its latest devices.