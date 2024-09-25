Samsung Electronics broadened a partnership with Hyundai Motor and Kia to integrate its SmartThings IoT platform with the automotive brands’ software-defined vehicles.

Under the agreement, the companies will introduce a global location function for vehicles and smart keys based on Samsung’s SmartThings Find platform.

Drivers will also be able to use the Galaxy Quick Panel on their smartphones to control air conditioning and check the remaining range of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Samsung stated.

The smartphone giant added it will continue to work with the carmakers to provide various AI-based services, with the aim to use SmartThings to deliver in-vehicle health monitoring via cameras and Galaxy devices, optimise vehicle environments for pets and integrate with smart apartment services.

Chang Song, head of Hyundai’s advanced vehicle platform division, noted its goal is to offer personalised services extending beyond transportation, seamlessly integrating vehicles with smartphones.

In January, Samsung and Hyundai agreed to collaborate on home-to-car and car-to-home services that connect smartphones, vehicles and home appliances.