Challenger device brand Nothing unveiled a limited edition variant to the Phone (2a) it launched in March, touting a slimmer form factor and multicolour design to its back cover.

In a blog post, Nothing’s community manager Rob Godwin explained the new device, dubbed Nothing (2a) Special Edition, is intended to highlight the brand’s “design identity” by sporting a trio of its primary colours.

Godwin said the company always used red for its audio products and opted for yellow for its latest AI-powered earbuds. Meanwhile, it had introduced a blue variant of the Nothing (2a) in India. Nothing (2a) is pitched by the company as a budget-friendly option to Nothing 2, which was released in 2023.

Nothing (2a) Special Edition marks “the first time that all three colours have been used in one piece of Nothing hardware”, said Godwin. Adam Bates, design director at Nothing, said the smartphone elevates “a functional device into a striking piece of art”.

The limited edition packs a dual 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide camera, on top of a 32-megapixel set-up. Its photographic capabilities feature the “TrueLens Engine” from the standard variant, which deploys “computational photography algorithms” designed for sharp, detailed imaging.

Nothing teamed with Google to develop a camera system for improved brightness and exposure, making images appear “true to life”.

Nothing (2a) Special Edition boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with “ultra-slim symmetrical bezels”. It has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, with 1300-nits peak brightness.

The device runs on a custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, allowing for better performance compared to the device’s predecessors.

It packs a 5000mAH battery with a two-day battery life and 36 per cent faster charging speed, with a price tag of £349.