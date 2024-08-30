Xiaomi introduced its latest budget smartphone under the Redmi line, highlighting the handset’s large display compared to the rest of the range and lightweight form factor.

The company promoted the Redmi 14C as featuring an “ultra-slim” design with a sleek glass finish and camera set-up comprising a 50MP main camera and 13MP front unit.

It has a 6.88-inch display, which the vendor noted was the largest in the Redmi series. Xiaomi added the bigger screen was designed to improve viewing experience, claiming it provides clear and vibrant visuals for gaming, streaming and reading.

The screen also comes with dimming technology “for long reading sessions”, video calls and various other viewing modes.

Redmi 14C uses a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and has a 5160mAH battery, which it noted supported 22 hours of video playback.

It is available in black, purple, green and blue in various memory options with a price tag starting at $119.