Israel-based Wearable Devices developed a neural interface wristband for the Android ecosystem enabling users to control various devices using hand and finger gestures which expanded its reach in the device segment beyond Apple.

Surface nerve conductance sensors in its Mudra Link wristband capture and interpret neural signals from the ulnar, median and radial wrist nerve bundles, it stated.

Signals are turned into customisable commands using familiar hand gestures including tapping, flicking and pinching to select, navigate and interact with digital devices.

The band employs AI-based technology and algorithms to enable users to interact with the connected devices.

For iPhones, iPads, and MacBook, the wristband wraps around a user’s Apple Watch.

The Apple version of Mudra Link is priced $349.

Wearable Devices stated the band can be used across verticals including gaming, virtual and augmented reality, smart home controls and business productivity tools.

In addition to iOS, Android and MacOS, it is also compatible with Windows.