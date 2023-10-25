Qualcomm announced two new chips designed to tap into generative AI across PCs, laptops and flagship Android phones at its Snapdragon Summit, part of an effort by CEO Cristiano Amon to embed the technology across product lines.

The Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 chip is compatible with multi-modal generative AI models including large language, language vision and transformer network-based automatic speech recognition on Android devices.

Qualcomm stated the chip was designed with AI workloads in mind.

Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of mobile handsets for Qualcomm Technologies, stated the chip “infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers”.

It also features an improved Adreno GPU and a modem designed with AI acceleration and integrated tensor hardware for better speeds, coverage, mobility, link strength and location accuracy.

Qualcomm stated devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are due to in the coming weeks, citing Oppo, Sony and Xiaomi among the vendors signed up.

PC

The new X Elite chip for laptops and PCs is capable of running generative AI models with more than 13 billion parameters.

Devices based on the chip using Oryon cores will be available starting the middle of 2024.

Qualcomm stated the Oryon CPU was up to two times faster than rivals’ products while 33 per cent of the power.

The company also announced a new platform for Snapdragon Sound, which uses AI for advanced noise cancellation, and Snapdragon Seamless, which lets devices work together across different manufacturers and OSes.

“We’ve been saying the Qualcomm is evolving from a communications company into a connected processing company,” Amon stated.

“We’re really entering the era of generative AI. We think that innovation is going to drive an unprecedented change in how we think about using devices.”