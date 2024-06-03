AMD took the wraps off its next-generation AI processors at an event in Taiwan, with CEO Lisa Su (pictured) outlining a plan to up development of chips incorporating the technology over the next two years.

During a keynote at the Computex trade show, Su showed-off the Ryzen AI 300 series designed for Copilot+ PCs, noting the chipsets support “a significant increase in computing AI performance”.

The Ryzen AI 300 series target ultra-thin, premium notebooks, Su said, highlighting the chipsets’ deployment of a combined architecture of its new Zen 5 core and the XDNA 2, enabling an improved AI multi-tasking performance “at a very low power”.

AMD claims Ryzen AI 300 models “deliver lightning-fast performance for intensive multitasking, immersive gaming, and serious content creation”, adding its partners including Lenovo, Asus and HP are set to announce AI PCs powered by the chipsets.

Further, Su revealed AMD is on track to have a roster of more than 150 developers for its AI platforms across content creation, gaming and productivity apps by end of this year.

In comments reported by Reuters, Su said: “AI is clearly our number one priority as a company and we have really harnessed all of the development capability within the company to do that.”

AMD also unwrapped the Ryzen 9000 series of chipsets, described as “the world’s fastest consumer PC processors”, noting they were intended to attract gamers and content creators.

The company promoted the Ryzen 9 950X model as the fastest-performing chip in the Ryzen 9000 family, though the series – featuring a total of five processors – allows users to “design, render and iterate” graphics faster than ever before.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Arm CEO Rene Haas also made appearances at the event. Nvidia announced a tie-up with computing giants including Asus, Pegatron and Supermicro to accelerate the AI data centre industry, while Arm claims it will have 100 billion AI-ready devices by end-2025.