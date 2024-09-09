Huawei reportedly booked 1.3 million orders in seven hours for its high-end tri-fold handset, numbers which have since increased to three million ahead of official launch tomorrow.

The Huawei Mate XT, dubbed the world’s first tri-fold smartphone was available for online orders starting 7 September midday, Nikkei Asia reported, with more than one million people in China placing reservations seven hours into the announcement.

Price for the premium handset has not been disclosed, though Huawei’s website revealed pictures of the unit for the first time. The Huawei Mate XT is available in red and black, with a 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB storage options.

To place a reservation, Huawei required users to scan a QR code or click a link directing them to its official marketplace, in which order processes are limited to those with a Huawei ID or accounts.

Specs and details of Huawei Mate XT are also yet to be released.

Huawei first teased users on the product through a post on its Weibo community forum last week, with consumer group chief Richard Yu branding the smartphone as its most “disruptive” innovation to date.

Huawei will be launching the Huawei Mate XT tomorrow, a day after its US rival Apple unveils its iPhone 16.