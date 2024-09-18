Vodacom South Africa cited an ambition to cut the cost of access to smartphone features and accelerate migration of users to 4G with the launch of a low cost, Mobicel-branded handset providing cloud-based access to popular applications.

The Mobicel S4 device costs ZAR249 ($14) and provides what the operator describes as a smartphone-lite experience.

It has a 2.8-inch screen and can access popular social media and other applications.

In terms of other specifications, the handset has a 1000mAh battery, 48MB RAM and 128MB ROM.

The device is significantly cheaper than smartphones listed on Vodacom’s website, where the cheapest standard model for sale outright is the Mobicel Vibe priced ZAR499. Its lowest-cost feature phone is the Nokia 105 at ZAR279.

Vodacom noted the cloud phone launch was part of an ongoing drive to cut the cost of smartphone access and migrate customers off legacy networks in favour of 4G.

Davide Tacchino, Vodacom South Africa managing executive for terminals, hailed the device as “not just another phone, but a tool that enables access to the digital ecosystem” noting “the digital divide remains a challenge among those who still rely on 2G and 3G networks”.

He added alongside providing “lite smartphone benefits to those who traditionally cannot afford them”, the device will “help customers still anchored to 2G phones and not familiar with the touch screen experience, allowing them to appreciate a smooth transition to the data and application world”.

Echoing comments made in an interview with Mobile World Live earlier this year on ways to cut the cost of smartphones for end users, Tacchino said “through greater collaboration between governments, mobile operators and everyone across the value chain, we believe we can make strides to work together to lower 4G-enabled smartphones prices”.