HTC launched a series of tools to ease creation and sharing of virtual worlds for its Viverse spatial computing platform, as the company continued to assert its belief the metaverse concept is alive and well.

The company’s latest addition to its VR offer, which includes the HTV Vive headset line, is Viverse Create, a series of tools designed to allow creators to build interactive multi-participant worlds without needing to use code.

These environments can then be shared to VR headsets, computers, tablets and smartphones through a link able to be accessed through a web browser. HTC claims this would enable “anyone to enjoy interactive entertainment without needing a gaming machine”.

Alongside the option to create worlds without code, the latest HTC tools provide the ability for those with more advanced skills to import and use existing assets.

In its statement on the latest launch, HTC Viverse head of growth Andranik Aslanyan noted it was “giving creators the tools to create any world and share it with their friends, parents, even their grandparents”.

Pointing to the ability to enable virtual meetups, live events or competitions, Aslanyan said “the metaverse isn’t dead; it’s just waiting for the rest of us to catch up”.

HTC was pushing the building blocks of its VR world vision long before the explosion of metaverse hype which engulfed the tech industry in 2022 and early 2023.

Despite the heralded launch of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset earlier this year, the chatter around the metaverse and so-called spatial computing has died down significantly since its peak, with heavy marketing around generative AI platforms taking a lot of the industry headlines.

While others have calmed metaverse talk, HTC has continued to promote its vision of the virtual world with launches of a range of tools in the last 12 months.