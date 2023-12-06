XL Axiata outlined plans to consolidate its business following a purchase of broadband and cable-TV provider Link Net in 2022, forging a non-binding agreement to transfer the subsidiary’s fixed-line business in a move which will make the operator the second-largest broadband provider in Indonesia by customers.

The deal also requires Link Net to roll out fibre to an additional 2 million homes over the next two years, boosting the total number passed to nearly 6.5 million and enabling XL to deliver converged fixed-mobile services.

XL president director and CEO Dian Siswarini stated the transfer of Link Net’s customer base of around 750,000 subscribers “marks an exciting milestone for us, as it considerably expands our customer base for fixed broadband and home entertainment services”.

“Consequently, this catapults XL Axiata to become the second-largest fixed broadband provider in Indonesia with 1 million customers,” she added.

She added XL is exploring “a carve-out of our own built last-mile fibre homes passed for better utilisation of assets in line with our asset light strategy”.

Commenting on the strategic restructuring, Axiata Group CEO and MD Vivek Sood said XL will benefit from expanded access to fibre optic infrastructure with minimum investment, while Link Net will concentrate its efforts on expanding its network to meet market demand.

XL’s home broadband connections nearly doubled year-on-year to 206,000 in Q3.