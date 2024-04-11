NTT Docomo, its parent, NEC and Fujitsu completed verification tests using sub-terahertz bands, achieving data transmission speeds of 100Gb/s, which they noted is 20-times faster than the peak rates of current 5G networks.

In a joint statement, the companies highlighted the ultra-high-speed rate was recorded in an outdoor test on the 100GHz band and indoors using 300GHz spectrum.

Docomo said it developed wireless transmission equipment capable of transmitting data rates equivalent to 100Gb/s over 100 metres, while NTT’s wireless device, using wideband mixers, was able to achieve the same result in the 300GHz band.

NEC contributed a multi-element active phased array antenna, made up of more than 100 antenna elements; Fujitsu provided a high-output, high-efficiency signal amplifier to extend range and reduce power consumption in sub-terahertz bands.

The statement noted high-capacity wireless communication is expected to be achieved by tapping the abundant bandwidth available in the sub-terahertz band from 100GHz to 300GHz. But compared with 28GHz and other mmWave bands used in today’s 5G networks, the higher frequencies of the sub-terahertz band will require different wireless devices that are now being developed.

The four companies started R&D on sub-terahertz equipment in 2021 to prepare for the 6G era. The following year, Docomo outlined plans to run experimental trials with Nokia.