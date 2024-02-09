Verizon fostered new 5G revenue opportunities by expanding the reach of its internally developed network APIs, in an agreement with Ericsson-owned Vonage that benefits developers.

In a statement, Verizon explained the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for the use of the operator’s 5G network APIs on Vonage’s CPaaS platform, as well as agreeing to jointly develop new APIs.

By accessing the APIs through Vonage’s platform, the developer community will be able to write new use cases for the enterprise sector, which Verizon and Vonage stated would drive a better overall experience and brand loyalty.

The agreement also enables Verizon to create incremental monetisation of its network assets.

The operator stated its APIs will serve as “the connecting tissue linking together developers, enterprises, applications and the wealth of network services and data”.

Srini Kalapala, SVR of technology and product development at Verizon, stated global partnerships to make network capabilities available on a wider scale will provide value for enterprises and consumers.

While Verizon developed its own APIs, a representative told Mobile World Live it’s collaborating directly with multiple industry bodies, including the Linux Foundation’s Camara, GSMA Open Gateway, 5GFF, and TM Forum, to ensure they adhere to global standards.

Verizon and Vonage didn’t disclose when the operator’s APIs would become available.

Vonage offers a range of its own communications APIs including voice, video, messaging, and verification, as well as a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components.

Seckin Arikan, EVP and head of CPaaS and global network platform sales for Ericsson, stated the API partnership with Verizon builds on its strategy to create a global network platform for business by enabling the company to offer network APIs in the US market.

Providing broader access to network APIs was a hot topic in 2023, with the GSMA launching its Open Gateway initiative at MWC23 Barcelona, which garnered support from major operators.