Malaysia-based U Mobile became the latest operator to launch an API platform based on the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, the first in the country to make the move.

In a statement, the operator noted its Open API Portal aims to speed development of new services by giving developers, partners and businesses access to its suite of APIs.

U Mobile CIO Neil Tomkinson stated as Malaysia’s future second 5G network provider, it looks “forward to collaborating with more partners to bring innovative 5G and 5G-Advanced solutions to enterprises in this AI-driven digital economy”.

It joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative in February.

Others backing the GSMA’s programme with new platforms include Bridge Alliance, which introduced its API Exchange in July and has more than a dozen APAC mobile players as members. The exchange is powered by Singtel’s Paragon platform.

U Mobile rival Maxis endorsed the exchange.

Operators representing 65 per cent of global mobile connections have backed the GSMA Open Gateway initiative since it was launched during MWC Barcelona 2023.

Last week, Telefonica, MasOrange and Vodafone Group partnered with the i2CAT research centre in Spain to open Europe’s first multi-operator Open Gateway lab.