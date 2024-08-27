More than a dozen APAC mobile players have backed Bridge Alliance’s API Exchange (BAEx) since it was introduced in July, building on the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative which aims to provide universal access to operator networks for developers.

Bridge Alliance CEO Ong Geok Chwee argued BAEx’s single interface makes it easier for enterprise customers to use telco APIs for their regional businesses.

Ong added all parties benefit from its streamlined technical and commercial framework when working with BAEx. “We welcome more operators and commercial customers to connect with BAEx for co-innovation.”

The initiative is endorsed by Airtel, AIS, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Globe Telecom, Maxis, Mobifone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel.

The API exchange is powered by Singtel’s Paragon platform and gives customers a single integration and contract, Bridge Alliance stated.

GSMA’s head of networks Henry Calvert said the organisation believes the exchange will play a major role in helping enterprise developers across the world develop new mobile services and features for businesses and consumers.

“Initiatives like BAEx are needed to bring together and highlight the rich set of innovative capabilities that are available for developers, in mobile networks,” he noted.