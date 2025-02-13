Vodafone UK and 3 UK continued preparations for a proposed merger, announcing a leadership team for the combined entity following what was described as a robust selection process.

The tie-up is edging ever closer after receiving clearance from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the end of 2024, subject to conditions, and is earmarked to complete in H1.

Current Vodafone CEO Max Taylor had already lined up to lead the merged entity and it has now appointed a wider team to help run the business.

In total it announced 11 appointments, with current Vodafone executives taking eight spots.

These include Andrea Dona, who will continue to head up Networks; Kelly Barlow leading Strategy and Portfolio; and director of Vodafone Business Nick Gliddon running its new Business arm.

3 CFO Darren Purkis will take on the same role at the merged entity.

Other appointments included bosses for HR, regulation, IT, operations, consumer, and compliance and risk.

Taylor said the leadership team “are all looking forward, following completion of our merger, to integrating our two companies”.