Nokia claimed to be the first vendor to have self-certified its fibre products for use in a US government broadband accessibility programme designed to accelerate domestic production of equipment.

The self-certification process is part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) initiative to narrow connectivity gaps across the country.

As part of the certification process, vendors must satisfy requirements outlined in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Build America, Buy America (BABA) programme, which requires products to be manufactured in the US.

The NTIA created the self-certification process and compliance framework to enable manufacturers to show their products comply with BEAD.

Once vendors complete the self-certification process, they are added to a list managed by the US Department of Commerce.

With the certification, Nokia provides BEAD applicants with the letters of certification required by the NTIA.

Sandy Motley, president of Fixed Networks at Nokia, explained the certification letter provides BEAD buyers the assurance needed to submit product orders “without fear of being out of compliance”.