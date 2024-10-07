IT services provider NTT Data and Nokia outlined an ambition to advance private 5G adoption for smart cities and airports globally after collaborating on a deployment in the city of Brownsville, Texas.

The pair have what they describe as a global go-to-market partnership in place, and installed RAN products from Nokia and NTT Data’s private 5G network-as-a-service platform in the US city.

In a joint statement, they positioned the deployment as delivering enterprise-ready, carrier grade RAN infrastructure able to aid industry and enhance public services.

They explained the kit would support the city’s “immediate needs for seamless connectivity to manage and operate applications for increased public safety, operational efficiency and sustainability”, noting it also provided “flexibility and scalability for future demand and use cases”.

Brownsville chief information officer Jorge Cardenas described the addition of private 5G in the city as “essential”, noting it would “provide faster connectivity and foster the adoption of emerging technologies”.

Other projects undertaken by the partners include a private 5G network in Cologne Bonn Airport and a deal with Fraport, which runs Frankfurt Airport, both in Germany.

NTT Data EVP edge services Shahid Ahmed said the pact with Nokia provided the means to “bring our combined strengths to airports, cities and beyond, delivering scalable, secure and high-speed connectivity that accelerates digital transformation”.