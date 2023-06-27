 US plans to spend $42B to boost internet coverage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US plans to spend $42B to boost internet coverage

27 JUN 2023

The US government outlined a plan to invest $42 billion into delivering universal broadband access by 2030, seeking to address coverage gaps identified by the Federal Communications Commission.

In a statement, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) revealed plans to fund deployment of high-speed internet infrastructure in each state, territory and the District of Columbia through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) programme, part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by congress in 2021.

Allocations will range from $27 million to more than $3.3 billion, with each state receiving a minimum of $107 million.

A total of 19 states will receive more than $1 billion when funds are doled out on 30 June. Government information identified Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington as the top-ten areas in terms of the sums due.

Reuters reported US President Joe Biden ranked broadband internet access alongside utilities including electricity and water in terms of importance, telling the news agency the planned investment was the “biggest” in US history.

CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker separately noted wireless is the fastest-growing home broadband technology in the nation and the industry will partner with states “to maximize the use of their BEAD funds and close the digital divide”.

Rhona Johnson, EVP of regulatory relations for AT&T, told Mobile World Live the announcement is “a momentous next step to ensure every American has access to high-speed internet”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

PLDT strikes deal to acquire Sky Cable

Italy establishes €3.7B gigabit broadband fund

US president settles key connectivity legislation

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association