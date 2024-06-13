Nokia chief customer experience officer Ricky Corker, who previously led the company’s North America operation, is set to depart the company later this month as part of the vendor’s latest operating model shift.

In a statement, Nokia revealed Corker is due to step down on 28 June following a decision to make individual business units responsible for operations previously handled by the customer experience unit he led.

Corker (pictured, below) joined Nokia in 1993 and held his current role since 2021.

Aside from a stint as president of Nokia’s North America operation between 2011 and 2018, his previous roles include head of Asia North at JV Nokia-Siemens Networks and president of customer operations North America.

Latest restructure

Nokia’s Customer Experience unit was formed in 2021 as part of a sweeping restructure instigated by then recently-installed CEO Pekka Lundmark, which split the business into four autonomous product line focused units.

The customer division was designed to act as a common touch point across the quartet of product lines, but in its latest restructure announced in 2023, Nokia revealed the unit would be scrapped as part of a renewed business group autonomy drive.

Nokia noted the structural shift would “empower its business groups with increased operational autonomy and move into a streamlined operating model”.