UAE-based du lined-up Ericsson to expand its 5G network as the operator continued moves to modernise its infrastructure and the reach of its connectivity in line with broader national digital goals.

Ericsson will fulfil the contract with products from its RAN portfolio: it stated the equipment would boost the capacity of du’s 5G network, in turn improving the quality of mobile and fixed broadband services.

In a nod to the future, Ericsson stated the upgraded network would be foundational in future AR and VR services, and cloud gaming, along with preparing du for 5G-Advanced.

Ericsson hailed the deal as validation of its RAN portfolio: it explained it joined the ranks of trusted du partners in 2021 and highlighted an ongoing commitment to provide the latest innovations to the operator.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said Ericsson’s expansion would benefit its fixed wireless access offering and position the operator “for the future of digital services”.

Earlier this week, du revealed it agreed a deal to use Netcracker Technology’s generative AI platform to increase the level of automation in its network, in turn advancing work to meet government goals covering the use of the technology by various industries.