Nokia and Motorola Solutions integrated complementary products to create an AI-assisted drone-in-a-box offering designed to ease deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles for public safety and industrial use cases.

The system combines Nokia Drone Networks’ hardware and system with Motorola Solutions’ CAPE AI-assisted flight control software, a pairing positioned as improving operational efficiency and safety for target markets.

Connectivity is provided through 4G or 5G networks.

Nokia noted the joint product could allow drones to be dispatched from one of multiple operation centres “at a moment’s notice” to assess emergencies and gather “AI-powered intelligence that can inform and accelerate decisions to help keep workers, property, and premises safer”.

The software employed on the system is able to adjust the drone’s path to avoid obstacles, remain in a specific area or adapt to changing terrain.

Nokia highlighted the use of mobile connectivity in the platform provided greater reach than alternative systems, allowing remote operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

In industries including ports, oil and gas, utilities and manufacturing, the vendor noted this could enhance worker safety and cut the cost of accessing remote sites.

It cited the ability to also provide intelligence and improve coordination for emergency services.

Nokia also asserted use of “multiple drone-in-a-box systems can serve as a sustainable alternative to helicopters, significantly reducing carbon emissions”.