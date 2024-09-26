The 3GPP granted a request by Iridium to add functionality of NB-IoT for non-terrestrial networks (NTN) to the work plan for Release-19, which is due to be finalised by Q4 2025.

Unlike competitors such as AST SpaceMobile and Lynk Global, Iridium is banking on a 3GPP-based approach for direct-to-device communications because it makes use of its existing assets and industry standard chipsets.

The company indicated inclusion of standards in Release-19 will further spur the company’s progress in developing its newest service, Iridium NTN Direct.

NTN Direct will allow smartphone companies, OEMs, chipmakers, mobile operators and IoT developers that use 3GPP standard-based technologies to use Iridium’s existing low earth orbit (LEO) network of birds.

Iridium stated NTN Direct was successfully demonstrated in a lab environment earlier this year. It plans to conduct additional trials and demonstrations in early 2025.

An executive for Iridium previously told Mobile World Live it sees a large opportunity for a standards-based IoT service, but it could also offer a proprietary version.

Iridium noted that unlike rivals’ limited deployments, its LEO constellation “continues to be the only network that provides connectivity everywhere on Earth”.