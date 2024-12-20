Verizon Frontline has prepped its network to handle more than 130,000 hotline calls on Christmas Eve as part of a programme to track Santa Claus’ annual journey through a partnership with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD, a bi-national organisation between the US and Canada, has been tracking Santa’s deliveries since 1955. This Christmas will the mark the 22nd consecutive year that Verizon has partnered with NORAD.

The hotline enables Santa’s devout followers to track his whereabouts or ask questions by using their computers, tablets and smartphones.

NORAD is located at Peterson Space Force Base in the US state of Colorado. Verizon Frontline is bolstering NORAD’s operations by providing additional routers, Wi-Fi jetpacks and LEO satellite connectivity.

The jetpacks are portable devices that create a Wi-Fi hotspot by using a cell signal to broadcast internet access to other devices, according to the operator’s website.

The effort also includes using Verizon’s C-Band spectrum to deliver 5G connectivity as well as providing redundant Wi-Fi to help ensure uninterrupted service.

Verizon’s consulting service team will also maintain an interactive voice response system to help manage the hotline.

The operator noted the Santa tracking initiative involves nearly 900 in-person and 200 virtual volunteers, including Verizon employees, military personnel, and other government, corporate and community partners.

Mobile users can download the NORAD Tracks Santa app from either the Apple or Google Play stores.