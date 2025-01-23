Research organisation SNS Insider highlighted mounting demand for automation in industrial manufacturing as a leading driver of an anticipated hike in robotic vision revenue in the eight years to 2032, though it emphasised other sectors also stand to benefit.

SNS Insider believes robotic vision revenue is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 per cent between 2024 and 2032, hitting $5.7 billion. It stated many manufacturing companies already pump 25 per cent of capital into automation, though explained there is also demand for the services among retail and logistics sectors.

The company explained robotic vision systems are typically used for inspections and aiding in complex component assembly. In logistics, the set-ups can help to streamline warehouse operations, while in the retail sector there are applications around automated check-outs.

“As e-commerce continues to rise, the need for robotic vision to optimise order fulfilment and inventory management is further accelerating its adoption,” SNS Insider stated.

The company provided context to its revenue forecast, explaining the robotic vision sector yielded $2.6 billion in 2023 and more than 3.4 million industrial robots were in use globally in 2024.

Robotic vision is generally defined as a technology enabling machines to process, analyse and understand visual information gleaned from cameras and sensors.