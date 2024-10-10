Telefonica moved to futureproof the security of communications in fields including mining, healthcare and industry with the launch of post-quantum encryption, an offering developed with Halotech Digital Services targeting smart devices.

The TU Quantum Encryption product aims to provide high-level secure communication to devices used in safety-critical environments. It is managed through Telefonica Tech’s Kite Platform, an IoT set-up offering real-time monitoring and control of devices, and aims to ready defences for potential threats posed by quantum computing.

Antonio Guzman, director of discovery at Telefonica Innovacion Digital, described the protection as “the most advanced post-quantum security” for the operator’s IoT services.

TU Quantum Encryption employs classic and post-quantum algorithms, an integration Guzman said mitigates “current threats to the secrecy of information, derived from the impact that quantum computing will have on current cryptography”.

The security set-up is based on an IoT quantum proof-of-concept developed for Halotech Digital Services’ smart devices. Telefonica explained the products feature a host of sensors including GPS and monitors for the work environment, along with an emergency alert button, all designed to improve safety.

Telefonica connects the Halotech Digital Services devices using NB-IoT and LTE-M.

The operator stated the companies’ quantum move targets optimisation of operations along with data protection.