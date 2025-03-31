Spanish taxi company Vecttor tapped Telefonica Tech’s portfolio of digital systems to boost security and efficiency, expanding on a fleet management system implemented in 2023.

Vecttor is a subsidiary of Spanish private hire company Cabify. It is employing technology from Geotab, which Telefonica Tech offers as part of a range of products to bolster digitalisation across various industry verticals.

The Geotab system will enable Vecttor drivers to access and start vehicles from their mobile device. Telefonica Tech explained this boosts safety by providing real-time location information on individual vehicles along with details of who is at the wheel.

Telefonica Tech added the system benefits drivers by eliminating a need to swap physical keys to access shared vehicles, in turn boosting sustainability by enabling Vecttor to more efficiently manage the more than 3,000 vehicles used to provide services in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia and Malaga.

Further benefits are to be had by identifying the most careful and smoothest drivers, Telefonica Tech stated.

Vecttor’s system will work on any vehicle with a remote key and can be used to prevent banned drivers from taking the wheel.

CEO Jacobo Dominguez said “technological innovation is fundamental to transform the transport sector”, with Telefonica Tech IoT pre-sales director Jose Manuel Carames saying the set-up is “another example of the important role that connectivity plays in generating data that helps make better business decisions”.

Vecttor’s parent Cabify operates in six countries, with 1.5 million drivers serving more than 50 million users. It places sustainability at the heart of its operations, adding 200 electric vehicles to its Spanish unit’s fleet in 2024.