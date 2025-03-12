INTERVIEW: Verizon Business CRO Massimo Peselli (pictured) revealed the operator has seen increased interest from enterprise customers for private 5G services across verticals such as healthcare, retail, logistics distribution and manufacturing over the past two years.

He told Mobile World Live one of the benefits of private 5G services is they allow enterprises to “build their own bubble” that lets them control security and performance.

Peselli explained the combination of public 5G and private 5G enables the operator to serve enterprise customers in a variety of ways.

He said more recent technologies allow Verizon to use the same infrastructure to provide an extension of a public network while “also carving out a private network for specific use cases”.

“We’re working with many healthcare organisations, either building new hospitals or restructuring the existing hospitals, and they see the wireless as a future for efficiency,” he stated.

That work includes using 5G to improve the patient experience at a hospital by enabling easier check-ins or monitoring health by correlating sensor data to see if there’s something that could pose a risk.

“And it’s a lot about efficiency. Believe it or not, one of the biggest problems within hospitals is communication,” he said.

Verizon Business provides the infrastructure to improve nurse-to-physician and nurse-to-nurse communications.

Sticking with healthcare, the operator also uses 5G to manage device inventories in hospitals.

“It is shocking that any hospital organisation can track 10 per cent of devices in the hospital every single day, and they take time to get the devices, which might be helpful to save lives,” he noted. “Put it all together, the number of use cases is enormous.”

Public and private 5G networks are also valuable for securely transferring patent data such as MRIs or X-rays.

Peselli said remote healthcare is benefitting from new technologies such as network slicing on public 5G networks to allocate a portion of a spectrum to a specific application.

He stated those types of services can alert patients and doctors in real time when a problem at home occurs.

“And all of that may expand the intelligence of the hospital to your home at scale,” he said.

