KDDI joint venture Nexa Ware expanded availability of a warehouse data analysis tool used at the operator’s logistics hub to third parties, claiming the product will help ease the impact of staff shortages in the resource management sector.

Nexa Warehouse Optimiser is a data analysis service designed to streamline processes and workflows, including creating shifts taking into account staff availability, workloads and time.

The company said the digital tool improves operational efficiency and is already being used in KDDI’s centre, which handles distribution of various B2B and B2C products including smartphones.

Nexa Ware is a venture formed by the Japanese operator and manufacturing specialist Tsubakimoto Chain, which began operations in April 2024 with a view of developing “next-generation logistics warehouse automation solutions”.

In its statement on the latest tool to be added to its arsenal, Nexa Ware noted a key issue facing the logistics sector is waiting times for truck drivers, a problem exacerbated by delays in warehouses operated by shipping companies.

Nexa Ware asserts its tools will help address such issues along with staff shortages by “improving work efficiency and optimising personnel management”.