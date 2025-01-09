Former Telenor president and CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured, left) wasted little time in securing a new job, joining Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group to take charge of the company’s Telecom and Digital Business Group.

Brekke left Telenor at the end of 2024 after more than nine years as CEO and will join Charoen Pokphand as executive chair from 1 March.

He will be tasked with overseeing the company’s telecoms and digital operations across Thailand and Southeast Asia, enhancing its activities in areas including data centres and digital finance. He will also contribute to an effort to advance Thailand’s digital ambitions.

Charoen Pokphand is one of Thailand’s biggest companies, with interests across several areas including food, manufacturing, retail and technology.

CEO of Charoen Pokphand, Suphachai Chearavanont (pictured, right), said Brekke’s vast experience in global digital technology and general leadership would help towards its goal of becoming a leading company in the segment.

“His vision will contribute significantly to Thailand’s digital economy, creating value for businesses, society and the nation,” added Chearavanont.

Brekke pointed to AI-driven opportunities to help drive growth in the region, while highlighting the company’s established position in connectivity, infrastructure, digital innovation and financial services.

The executive claimed he was retiring when he announced his departure from Telenor.

He has been replaced by long-time banking executive Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer at the Nordic operator.