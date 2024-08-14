ABI Research predicted the amount of operational technology (OT) data generated by industries would reach 4.4 zettabytes worldwide by 2030, almost matching that expected from all mobile subscribers at that point.

In its latest report on industrial data generation, the company warned enterprises taking advantage of the latest operational technologies would need heavy investments in data storage and upgraded network infrastructure able to support information transmission.

Other requirements highlighted by the analyst house include sophisticated data management systems, with ABI’s principal analyst for hybrid cloud and 5G markets Leo Gergs noting currently only 5 per cent of operational data generated by enterprises is “properly utilised due to high friction between data siloes”.

Another potential issue cited in the report was around cybersecurity as critical system information being generated presented a “tempting target” for criminals, said ABI.

“In the wake of Industry 4.0, data is becoming the lifeblood of industrial enterprises, driving innovation and efficiency and the comparison to telco (consumer data) is compelling,” Gergs added highlighting the vastly differing nature of the data generated by enterprise compared to consumers.

“OT data in enterprises often involves conditions in extremely hazardous environments, where any data malfunction could lead to severe consequences. On the other hand, a significant portion of data in telecommunications networks consists of cat videos and other entertaining memes.”

The analyst continued: “While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying internet memes, OT data in enterprises is crucial for ensuring safety and maintaining business operations.”