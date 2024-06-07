The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation revised its global chip market forecast for the next two years to reflect a stronger performance in the past two quarters, predicting robust growth in memory and logic ICs.

The group forecast the market to grow 16 per cent this year to $611.2 billion, led by an expected 25.1 per cent surge in sales in the Americas and a 17.5 per cent increase in Asia Pacific. The memory and logic categories are predicted to grow 77 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively while other segments including discrete, optoelectronics, sensors and analogue chips are tipped for single-digit declines.

In November 2023, WSTS predicted 13.1 per cent overall sales growth in 2024.

For 2025, WSTS expects chip sales to increase 12.5 per cent to $687.4 billion, driven by a 25 per cent jump in the memory sector and 10 per cent in logic. Other segments are forecast to register single-digit growth rates.

Meanwhile, the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) noted worldwide semiconductor revenue in April rose 15.8 per cent year-on-year to $46.4 billion.

SIA president and CEO John Neuffer said the industry posted double-digit sales increases each month in 2024, “indicating positive market momentum as we approach the middle of the year”.