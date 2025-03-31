Siemens and Accenture forged a practice dedicated to driving the use of advanced technologies including AI in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, deepening an existing partnership and targeting what they regard as the next digital frontier.

The Accenture Siemens Business Group was announced at the Hannover Messe 2025 event this morning (31 March) and will put the manufacturing and IT expertise of 7,000 professionals at the disposal of aerospace and defence, automotive, consumer products, electronics, heavy equipment, industrial machinery, semiconductors and transportation sectors.

Siemens president and CEO Roland Busch said the deeper partnership would combine its “technology, access to data” and “deep” knowledge of software, automation and industrial AI with Accenture’s ability to apply the fields in engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Busch added the business group would help businesses embed AI.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, said the business would scale “automation, data and AI to help clients reinvent their products” and manufacturing processes.

Having a digital core “is essential for continuous reinvention”, Sweet said.

Accenture and Siemens pointed to a “long history” of collaboration.

AI revolution

Busch separately used a speech during Hannover Messe 2025 to call for an overhaul in Germany’s approach to business, seeking a reduction in bureaucracy and an acceleration in innovation.

He argued Germany has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to spur growth using AI, a potential Siemens is highlighting through a showcase involving automotive company Audi.

Along with the Accenture tie-up, Siemens also flagged partnerships with NVIDIA, Microsoft and a strategic deal with AWS focused on smart, sustainable infrastructure.