Telefonica advanced its quantum security credentials with a system to protect data transmitted between a pair of healthcare centres in Spain, a development it intends to demonstrate during the forthcoming MWC25 Barcelona event.

The operator worked with medical group Vithas and technology providers including LuxQuanta and QoolNet to provide a secure fibre connection between the hospitals in Madrid using a quantum key distribution (QKD) system.

Telefonica explained the set-up is not based on complex mathematical algorithms it believes are susceptible to attacks. Instead, it established a system “based on inviolable principles of quantum physics”.

It stated the project sets it up for future provision of guaranteed protection for sensitive healthcare data from attacks by quantum computers.

Telefonica warned some quantum-ready attacks are already underway, with hackers using a self-explanatory approach named store now, decrypt later.

The QKD system was deployed on two of Telefonica’s exchanges in the Spanish capital which serve the Vithas hospitals, with equipment also installed in the medical facilities themselves. Secure keys were run through cybersecurity company Fortinet’s firewalls to deliver end-to-end encryption, with this channel then used to relay medical data.

Telefonica stated the approach is one solution to the need to protect sensitive patient information.

It intends to offer more insight into the system alongside other fresh quantum technology developments during MWC25 Barcelona between 3 March and 6 March.