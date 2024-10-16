The GSMA postponed its upcoming MWC Kigali 2024 event, stating it plans to announce a date for 2025 in due course.

In a short statement, the industry association stated it recognises the “inconvenience this may cause to our participants”. The event was due to be held from 29 October to 31 October.

“Together with the Rwandan Ministry of ICT & Innovation, we look forward to convening Africa’s most influential connectivity event soon,” the GSMA added.

Notably, Rwanda has been impacted by an outbreak of the Marburg virus, resulting in international travel restrictions to the country.

Last year’s edition of the event welcomed more than 3,400 attendees, more than 1,400 companies and had more than 230 speakers. It is part of the GSMA’s MWC series, which includes the flagship MWC Barcelona event, MWC Shanghai and MWC Las Vegas.