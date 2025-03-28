Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as SoftBank and Ericsson pushed AI and 6G, the GSMA appointed Airtel’s Gopal Vittal as its new chair, and Ofcom eyed D2D satellite services to boost UK connectivity.

SoftBank, Ericsson partner to advance 6G, AI

What happened: SoftBank Corp and Ericsson signed a Memorandum of Understanding to push forward AI, cloud RAN, extended reality (XR), and 6G, dubbing the four areas as “NextWave Tech”.

Why it matters: The companies’ focus includes commercialising AI-powered cloud RAN, optimising networks for XR applications, integrating sensing with communications, and exploring centimetre wave spectrum to boost Japan’s position in 6G in a bid for global leadership. The duo’s partnership extends through 2030, marking a long-term commitment to shape the next era of telecom innovation through AI-driven connectivity. In a statement, Hideyuki Tsukuda, EVP and CTO at SoftBank explained the initiative is set to “redefine network capabilities and customer experience”.

GSMA chooses Vittal to steer board

What happened: The GSMA appointed Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel Group, as its permanent new chair until the end of 2026. The move comes after he stepped in as acting chair in mid-January following the departure of former Telefonica chief Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete.

Why it matters: Vittal’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the mobile industry as it transitions to standalone 5G networks, explores AI and integrates the GSMA’s Open Gateway APIs to drive revenue growth. Speaking on his new role, Vittal highlighted that the sector contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024, underscoring its role as the backbone of global innovation. Outgoing director general (DG) Mats Granryd touted Vittal’s experience, while acknowledged looming industry challenges confronting the new chair, “including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenue streams”. As the GSMA prepares to appoint a new deputy chair to fill Vittal’s previous role, the leadership change also coincides with the appointment of Vivek Badrinath as the new DG, succeeding Granryd from 1 April.

Ofcom targets UK D2D boost for operators

What happened: UK regulator Ofcom proposed allowing mobile network operators to use their existing spectrum for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services.

Why it matters: Ofcom is consulting on three approaches to enable standard smartphones to communicate with satellites: introducing new licenses; offers exemptions; and amending current permissions — which is its preferred option. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity by enabling standard smartphones to communicate directly with satellites in areas lacking traditional infrastructure. The move opens up new avenues for mobile operators to utilise their spectrum more effectively, potentially leading to innovative services and revenue streams. However, implementing D2D services presents challenges, including ensuring compatibility between terrestrial and satellite networks and preventing interference. Operators will need to collaborate closely with satellite providers to address these issues, added Ofcom.