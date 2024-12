The team rundown the biggest telecoms and technology stories in 2024, including reaction to Ericsson’s threat to leave Europe, Nokia’s mobile networks future and major satellite launches. Looking ahead to 2025, we also give you our predictions for next year.

0:00: Intro

3:00: Vendor Headlines from 2024

7:00: A Year of Openness

13:30: AI in Telecoms/Education

18.30: Satellite Space

21.00: 2025 Predictions