Foxconn advanced its environmental sustainability goal, setting a target for its worldwide operations to run on 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2040.

The company currently uses more than 40 per cent green electricity, two years after it pledged to use at least 50 per cent green sources by 2030.

Foxconn also joined the global renewable energy initiative RE100.

Chair and CEO Young Liu said the company hopes to set an example with its supply chain and partners so they will prioritise sustainable management. “Foxconn will also promote green energy at its global locations.”

In September 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced its sustainability timetable by a decade, aiming to use 100 per cent renewable energy for its global operations by 2040.