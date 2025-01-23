Ericsson added another string to the bow of its relationship with Bangladesh-based Grameenphone, which chose the Swedish vendor to handle an IT transformation to bolster its ability to launch fresh customer services.

The six-year deal expands on an existing BSS arrangement between Ericsson and Grameenphone, adding catalogue-driven charging and mediation elements the vendor stated would boost the operator’s service delivery and customer experience capabilities.

Other benefits Ericsson highlighted are an ability for Grameenphone to “cater to different mobile network service demands and events”, along with revenue assurance.

Grameenphone currently processes more than 6 billion records per day on Ericsson’s mediation system. The vendor noted the inclusion of some AI elements would solidify the operator’s competitive position.

The operator’s CEO Yasir Azman said Ericsson’s systems would help it “streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation and deliver world-class services”.

Ericsson and Grameenphone signed an MoU late in 2024 to trial AI and automation features.