 Xiaomi pushes processor, camera in Mi 11 launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Xiaomi pushes processor, camera in Mi 11 launch

08 FEB 2021

Xiaomi announced the global launch of its latest flagship, the Mi 11, which it said was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In a virtual event, the company described the Mi 11 as a “truly premium device”, with a triple rear camera set-up, cinematic audio and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi first unveiled the device for mainland China last month.

For its global launch, Xiaomi pushed the camera as the major attraction, asserting it puts a “movie studio” in users’ pocket, stating it had the ability to capture images “comparable only to that of professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras”.

It boasts a 108MP wide-angle sensor as its primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle and a 5MP telemacro lens. On the front, it includes a 20MP lens.

Other features of the camera include a revamped video night mode, six one-click AI cinema features, freeze frame video and a magic Zoom mode which creates the illusion of the camera simultaneously zooming in and out of the screen.

Mi 11 also offers HDR10+ recording, AI editing features and a new pro time-lapse mode.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, blending AI technology with 5G connectivity, and includes 5nm processing technology, making it faster than its predecessor.

In terms of the design, the phone features a 120Hz, 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, quad-curved edges, has rear glass finishing and comes in two colour variants: Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue.

There are two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

It will go on sale initially in the UK in March, with pricing details to follow.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Xiaomi files lawsuit to overturn US investment ban

India smartphone market poised for continued growth

Xiaomi en el punto de mira de EEUU por su presunta relación con el ejército
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association