Xiaomi pushes processor, camera in Mi 11 launch - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi announced the global launch of its latest flagship, the Mi 11, which it said was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In a virtual event, the company described the Mi 11 as a “truly premium device”, with a triple rear camera set-up, cinematic audio and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi first unveiled the device for mainland China last month.

For its global launch, Xiaomi pushed the camera as the major attraction, asserting it puts a “movie studio” in users’ pocket, stating it had the ability to capture images “comparable only to that of professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras”.

It boasts a 108MP wide-angle sensor as its primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle and a 5MP telemacro lens. On the front, it includes a 20MP lens.

Other features of the camera include a revamped video night mode, six one-click AI cinema features, freeze frame video and a magic Zoom mode which creates the illusion of the camera simultaneously zooming in and out of the screen.

Mi 11 also offers HDR10+ recording, AI editing features and a new pro time-lapse mode.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, blending AI technology with 5G connectivity, and includes 5nm processing technology, making it faster than its predecessor.

In terms of the design, the phone features a 120Hz, 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, quad-curved edges, has rear glass finishing and comes in two colour variants: Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue.

There are two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

It will go on sale initially in the UK in March, with pricing details to follow.