Challenger manufacturer Tecno identified the youth demographic as a key target for the India-manufactured version of its entry-level Pop 8 smartphone.

The company indicated the handset, being sold under the “Made in India” banner, would disrupt the market for entry-level devices given the processing speed of the handset.

Pop 8 is already available in some of the brand’s markets and will be released in India on 9 January priced at almost INR6,500 ($78) for the 8GB memory version, though initial discounts are available.

Tecno Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said the device “introduces unprecedented features to a more extensive demographic” adding the company aimed to “ensure advanced technology is within reach for everyone”.

In terms of specs Pop 8 has a 6.56-inch display, octa-core processor, 5,000mAh battery, 12MP main rear camera alongside an additional AI unit, 4G connectivity and a sound output from the speakers it claims is 400 per cent louder than competitors in the segment. The operating system is a custom version of Android Go.

The India version is available in black and white with alternative colours previously released in other markets.