Qualcomm specs up Snapdragon - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm issued more details on its latest premium-tier Snapdragon chip, which is being promoted on improved AI, camera, processing power and 5G capabilities.

Snapdragon 888 features the company’s sixth-generation AI engine and a new Hexagon 780 processor with AI accelerators, together capable of processing 26 trillion operations per second, up from the 15 trillion of the Snapdragon 865.

Qualcomm said the latest chip features an Adreno 660 GPU which is 20 per cent more power efficient than the Snapdragon 865 and renders graphics 35 per cent faster which, when combined with a Kryo 680 CPU providing a 25 uplift in performance, contribute to improved gaming performance.

Speed gains were also touted for the new Spectra 580 image signal processor (35 per cent), which can process 2.7-gigapixels per second. Snapdragon 888 also offers improved low-light capabilities and, for the first time, enables simultaneous image capture from three different cameras.

The chip integrates Qualcomm’s X60 modem, which is compatible with all key 5G spectrum bands and provides download rates of up to 7.5Gb/s. Snapdragon 888 also includes the company’s FastConnect 6900 system for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

Qualcomm also highlighted several security advances, noting the addition of Hypervisor tools to isolate data between apps on a single device and the ability to snap cryptographically-sealed photos.

Analysis

Anshel Sag, mobility and VR analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, told Mobile World Live Snapdragon 888 “exemplifies Qualcomm’s ability to leverage its market leadership position in 5G with a multitude of capabilities that nobody else has”.

He noted the X60 integration will offer early adopters a leg up over Apple, which is using an older X55 modem in its 5G devices. Sag added Qualcomm’s Kryo 680 will likely prove “one of the fastest, if not the fastest CPU on Android” and “come the closest to competing” with Apple’s A14 chip on performance.

Qualcomm said device makers including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Sony, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, LG Electronics, ZTE and ASUS were on board, with commercial products expected in Q1 2021.