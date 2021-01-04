Xiaomi unveils China flagship, teases budget device - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi revealed details of its flagship Mi 11 device, initially only available in mainland China, while separately preparing a global launch for the latest handset under its Redmi sub-brand.

At the Mi 11 announcement event, the company set a goal of the device being 2021’s “performance leader,” with claims of ground-breaking display and entertainment features, including optimal refresh rates and high brightness options.

The handset uses a 6.81-inch display, three rear cameras with the main one being 108MP, a 20MP front camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with a 4,600mAh battery.

The M11 is available in five colour options with between 128GB and 256GB of built-in memory, at a launch price of CNY3,999 ($619) to CNY4,699.

Redmi Note 9T

Following the announcement of its flagship in China, Xiaomi revealed a global event to unveil its 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9T scheduled for Friday (8 January).

Xiaomi appears to be wasting no time in 2021 seeking to further enhance its position in the global smartphone market, having made significant gains last year, including in Europe where analysts credit it with taking significant share from under-fire Huawei.

During Q3 it grabbed a place in the world’s top 3 handset manufacturers by shipments.