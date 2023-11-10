US-based Humane took the wraps off Ai Pin, a wearable designed to replace smartphones by using technology from Qualcomm, OpenAI and Microsoft to make AI more accessible.

By using voice commands or a touchpad, the pin can take photos, recognise gestures, employ a laser to project a visual interface onto a user’s palm and summon a virtual assistant.

AI can be used to create messages in the customer’s tone of voice, sort through emails and translate language.

The compact device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and dedicated AI engine. It is a standalone unit, which does not need to be paired to a smartphone or other product.

Humane stated it tapped Microsoft and OpenAI to access AI models and platforms to “set the foundation for new capabilities to be added as the technology evolves”.

It will be available to order from 16 November with shipments due early in 2024.

The device costs $699, along with a $24 per month subscription plan which includes a dedicated phone number; and unlimited talk, text and data through an MVNO partnership with T-Mobile US.

Co-founders Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno previously designed products and software for Apple and described the pin as “the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life”.