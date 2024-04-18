Start-up device brand Nothing unveiled new audio lines powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative AI platform, as it looks to integrate the technology more deeply into its devices.

In a blog post, Nothing explained the two new wireless earbuds, dubbed the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), will allow users to access the ChatGPT service if the AI app is downloaded on their Nothing phones.

Essentially, users will be able to access ChatGPT as their voice assistant by pinching the stern of the earbuds, using the audio product to communicate with the platform.

The Verge reported Nothing will commence a gradual rollout of the integration from this month on its Phone 2 device, followed by Phone 1 and Phone 2A in the coming week.

The company added it has longer-term plans for ChatGPT integration, including embedding “system-level entry points” to the platform.

On to the earbuds, Nothing Ear is priced at $149 and the lower-end Nothing Ear (a) costs $99.

Notably, Nothing’s first product was earbuds in 2021, followed by its debut smartphone a year later.

In March, founder and CEO Carl Pei claimed the start-up had shipped 2.7 million products since launch.