 UK looks to boost semiconductor ambitions - Mobile World Live
Home

UK looks to boost semiconductor ambitions

06 DEC 2022

The UK government launched a tender for a research project which aims to assess the state of the country’s semiconductor industry, with the view of launching a wider national initiative to ramp production and unlock untapped potential.

In a statement, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) revealed it was commissioning the report with the overall goal of bringing the UK’s semiconductor industry together, tackle shared challenges and help businesses scale-up.

The DCMS is looking to assess whether better access to prototyping and manufacturing facilities for chip companies are needed to tackle barriers to innovation and grow the industry.

In addition, the study will look into opportunities to make specialist software tools available for start-ups and ways to develop “cutting-edge” packaging processes, the point in the supply chain where chips are prepared to use.

Companies are now invited to tender for the study, with the government allocating a budget of between £700,000 and £900,000.

The government has put its semiconductor ambitions in focus following a global chip shortage, with the UK currently reliant on a select few international manufacturers.

However, the DCMS claimed it made strides over the past decade, with revenue from the sector increasing globally by 95 per cent between 2012 and 2021, while establishing strengths in chip design, research and compound semiconductors.

Michelle Donelan, digital secretary for DCMS, said the research would help “meet our ambition and could lead to a new national institution and greater research facilities”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

