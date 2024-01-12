Chinese vendor Honor hailed the domestic launch of the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR, a version of an existing foldable smartphone designed in collaboration with the luxury car brand, alongside the availability of its Magic6 range in the country.

Honor said its partnership with Porsche Design forms part of its moves to boost its position as a premium technology brand. The pair unveiled their collaboration in mid-December 2023.

The device maker’s CEO George Zhao (pictured, left) said the pair will co-design “the next generation of smart devices, combining human-centric technology and functional design to create exciting products for global consumers”.

Honor Magic V2 RSR features the same 9.9mm thickness (excluding camera bump) of the Magic V2 foldable launched in China during 2023, but weighs in at 234 grams rather than the original model’s 231 grams.

The vendor highlighted durability features including an anti-scratch coating for the displays it claimed improves resistance tenfold.

It offers the same triple-camera set-up as the Magic V2, with 50MP main and ultra-wide lenses along with a 20MP telephoto unit.

Magic V2 RSR features a twin-cell power plant offering a combined 5000mAh and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset combined with Honor’s Boost Engine system, which it claims improves performance.

It went on sale in China today (12 January), with prices starting at CNY15,999 ($2,237) in 16GB RAM and 1TB ROM configuration.

Magic6

As for the latest flagship Magic6 series, Honor highlighted its 6.8-inch curved display and “the industry’s first” 180MP telephoto camera, which it stated enables detailed images to be captured even when taken from a distance.

The line-up consists of the Magic6 and a Pro variant.

It runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and features a power pack offering 5600mAh, claimed to outperform “any flagship” currently available.

Prices for Honor Magic6 start at CNY4,399 with the Pro edition commencing at CNY5,699.