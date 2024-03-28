Smartphone player Xiaomi launched its highly trailed SU7 electric vehicle, a car the company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun highlighted drew on its legacy in mobile handsets, AI and robotics.

In a series of social media posts released around the launch event in China, the executive claimed its vehicle was a dream car able to do things like recreate the thrill of driving a sports car using sound simulation.

Xiaomi had been heavily promoting forthcoming availability of the vehicle, including at MWC Barcelona 2024 last month where it had a model on its stand alongside its mobile phones other consumer electronic products.

It is being marketed on customisable experiences and uses Xiaomi’s self-developed smart chassis, connected technology and driving modes.

“The essence of EVs lies in three key elements: car, electric, and intelligent,” Jun added, noting it was applying its 14-years of experience in smartphones, operating systems, AI and robotics in technology for its vehicle.

“Autonomous driving, smart cabin and smart ecosystem serve as the core pillars of our approach in the EV industry,” he said. “We envision a future where our ‘human x car x home’ ecosystem seamlessly connects all your smart devices, creating a truly ubiquitous smart living experience”.